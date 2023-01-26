Sabadell's Q4 net profit falls 7.5% on British unit TSB's fine

January 26, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 7.5% from the same period a year ago after its British unit TSB was hit by a fine worth 48.65 million pounds over a botched IT platform migration.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets, reported a net profit of 149 million euros ($162.40 million) in the October to December period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 95 million euros.

