Sabadell's Q3 net profit more than doubles from same period a year ago

Adds details, net interest income

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday said its third quarter net profit more than doubled on lower costs and a solid lending income in Spain supported by mortgage growth, which helped the group beat earnings' forecasts.

Spain's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 317 million euros ($319.06 million) in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 221 million euros.

For years, banks across Europe have been under pressure from record low interest rates, but that is beginning to change as rising rates are boosting lenders' income.

At a group level, third-quarter net interest income rose 10% from a year earlier and 7.4% from the previous quarter to 965 million euros, compared with analysts' forecasts of 917 million euros.

($1 = 0.9935 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.