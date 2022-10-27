Sabadell's Q3 net profit more than doubles from same period a year ago

Spain's Banco Sabadell on Thursday said its net profit more than doubled in the third quarter from the same period a year ago on higher lending income and lower costs.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets, reported a net profit of 317 million euros ($319.06 million) in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 221 million euros.

Earnings in the quarter were also lifted by lower loan loss provisions.

