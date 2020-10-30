Sabadell's Q3 net profit falls 77% as provisions rise, beats forecast

Spain's Banco Sabadell posted on Friday a 77% drop in third-quarter net profit from a year ago on higher overall loan loss provisions.

The country's fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 57 million euros ($67.4 million) in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a net profit of 13 million euros.

