Sabadell's Q3 net profit falls 77% as provisions rise, beats forecast

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC posted on Friday a 77% drop in third-quarter net profit from a year ago on higher overall loan loss provisions.

The country's fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 57 million euros ($67.4 million) in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a net profit of 13 million euros.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)

