Sabadell's Q1 profit beats forecasts on lower costs, TSB

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC said on Thursday its net profit almost trebled in the first quarter as cost savings and a solid performance at British unit TSB helped the group beat earnings' forecasts.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 213 million euros ($224.5 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 166 million euros.

Loan loss provisions in the quarter fell 36% from the same period a year ago as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic waned. As a result, Sabadell closed the quarter with a 6.53% return on tangible equity (ROTE), up from 5.05% in the previous quarter.

"We are beginning the year by improving our performance across all margins and we are continuing to reduce costs, this is accompanied by consolidation of TSB's positive contribution," Sabadell's Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

A decline of 5.6% year-on-year in total costs, thanks mainly to efficiency savings, also buoyed the bottom line.

TSB made a positive contribution to parent's group results for the fifth consecutive quarter, contributing 19 million euros, compared with 2 million euros at the end of March 2021.

Lending income at TSB rose 10.1% from the same quarter last year, helped by interest rate increases.

At a group level, first-quarter net interest income rose 3% from a year earlier to 858 million euros, compared with a forecast of 853 million euros, though it was down 0.6% against the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Inti Landauro and Mark Potter)

