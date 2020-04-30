US Markets

Sabadell's Q1 net profits falls 64% on coronavirus-related provisions

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Spain's Banco Sabadell reported a 64% fall in first-quarter net profit against the same period a year ago due to extraordinary provisions of 213 million euros to cover the potential impact on its books from the COVID-19 disease, the bank said on Thursday.

The country's fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 94 million euros in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 116 million euros.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

