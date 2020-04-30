Sabadell's Q1 net profits falls 64% on coronavirus-related provisions
MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC reported a 64% fall in first-quarter net profit against the same period a year ago due to extraordinary provisions of 213 million euros to cover the potential impact on its books from the COVID-19 disease, the bank said on Thursday.
The country's fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 94 million euros in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 116 million euros.
($1 = 0.9219 euros)
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)
((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- SPECIAL REPORT-Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- DraftKings to go public in 2020 at $3.3 bln valuation
- U.S. Oil Fund to exit June futures, buys contracts expiring late 2020, 2021