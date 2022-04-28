Sabadell's Q1 net profit trebles versus a year ago on lower provisions

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday said its net profit almost trebled in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago thanks to lower loan loss provisions and a boost from lending income in its British unit TSB.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 213 million euros ($223.99 million)in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 166 million euros.

