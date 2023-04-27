Sabadell's Q1 net profit falls 4% on new banking levy

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday said its first-quarter net profit fell 4% from the same period in 2022 due to the effect of a new banking tax in Spain.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of 205 million euros ($226.55 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 138 million euros.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

