Sabadell's Q1 net profit falls 4% on banking tax despite strong lending

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday said its first-quarter net profit fell 4% from the same period in 2022 due to the impact of a new banking tax in Spain which could not be offset by a solid performance in lending income.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of 205 million euros ($226.55 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 138 million euros.

The bank said the cost of the banking levy was157 million euros, which it fully booked in the quarter. Many Spanish lenders, including Sabadell, SantanderSAN.MC and Caixabank CABK.MC have legally challengedthe tax.

Excluding the impact of the banking tax, first quarter net profit rose 69% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.