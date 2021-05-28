Sabadell's expects cost savings in Spain to boost profitability

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC said on Friday it aimed to increase its return on tangible equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability, to more than 6% by end-2023 from last year's around 0%, underpinned by additional cost-savings in Spain.

As part of its 2021-2023 plan, the bank said it expected to benefit from a boost in lending to mid-sized companies and a fully digital approach in the consumer and payments business to adapt to a change in customer habits towards online banking.

Like other European banks, Sabadell is undergoing a technological transformation as it seeks to offset the impact of low interest rates and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against this backdrop, lenders in Spain have been cutting costs, either alone or through tie-ups.

Sabadell said it expected additional annual cost savings of about 100 million euros ($122 million) in its home market, which it expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

The lender said savings would include branch closures and staff expenses.

Spain's fourth-largest bank by total assets also said it expected its British unit, TSB, which in the first quarter swung back to a profit after speeding up a cost-cutting plan, to reach a 6% ROTE by 2023 supported by a growth in mortgage business.

In 2020, TSB booked a loss of 220 million euros.

($1 = 0.8202 euros)

