Sabadell to scale down Spanish branch network with 320 closures

MADRID, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sabadell SABE.MC will close or partially shut 496 branches in its home market, two sources with knowledge of negotiations with Spanish unions said on Tuesday, in an effort to slash costs and offset the impact from historically low interest rates.

A total of 320 branches will close, while the rest will open several days a week, one of the sources told Reuters, only days after the CCOO union said that Sabadell was seeking to cut 1,900 jobs or around 13% of its Spanish headcount. .

Sabadell and CCOO declined to comment.

Spanish banks and their counterparts elsewhere in Europe are attempting to adapt to a customer shift towards online banking and cut costs, either by themselves or through tie-ups, as their overall profitability is eaten away by ultra-low interest rates.

