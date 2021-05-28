US Markets

Sabadell sees profitability ratio rising to over 6% by 2023

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREA COMAS

Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Friday it aimed to increase its return on tangible equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability, to more than 6% by 2023 from around 0% in 2020, buoyed by cost-savings in Spain and a boost from lending to companies.

Banks across Europe are struggling to cope with record low interest rates, and the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic has forced them to focus on further cost cuts.

