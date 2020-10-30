Sabadell says is open to consolidation if creates value

Spain's Banco Sabadell is open to consider entering into a consolidation process if a potential transaction creates value for shareholders, Chief Executive Officer Jaime Guardiola said on Friday.

The chief financial officer, Tomas Varela, said also the bank would consider the best option in terms of value for its British unit TSB, when asked about a potential sale.

