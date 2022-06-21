Sabadell may announce more ambitious profitability target in 2023

Spain's Sabadell may announce a more ambitious profitability target early next year underpinned by higher interest rates, the lender's Chief Executive Officer told a financial event on Tuesday.

"Now, all analysts are asking us a further guidance and we will probably do so early next year. It is true that we have been a little bit behind, but we also had to give some scope to manage the expectations that we have generated," Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno said during a financial event in Santander.

In the first quarter, the country's fourth largest lender in terms of assets finished with a 6.5% return on tangible equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability, meaning it had met its target of more than 6% a year earlier than initially expected.

The CEO reiterated he was not planning to sell its British unit TSB.

