Sabadell in talks with Worldline, Nexi and Fiserv for payments deal - sources

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Sabadell SABE.MC has received indicative bids from France's Worldline WLN.PA, Italy's Nexi NEXI.PA and U.S. firm Fiserv FISV.O for its payments arm, a deal valued at up to 400 million euros ($393.64 million), three sources said.

Sabadell received the non-binding offers last week and is expected to shortlist a group of final bidders in early October after discussing the deal in a board meeting next week, the sources said.

Sabadell, Worldline, Nexi and Fiserv declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0162 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Jesus Aguado and Andres Gonzalez; additional reporting by Valentina Za, Julien Ponthus and David French; Editing by Chris Reese)

