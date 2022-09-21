US Markets
Sabadell in talks with Worldline, Nexi and Fiserv for payments deal - sources

Spanish bank Sabadell has received indicative bids from France's Worldline, Italy's Nexi and U.S. firm Fiserv for its payments arm, a deal valued at up to 400 million euros ($393.64 million), three sources said.

Sabadell received the non-binding offers last week and is expected to shortlist a group of final bidders in early October after discussing the deal in a board meeting next week, the sources said.

Sabadell, Worldline, Nexi and Fiserv declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0162 euros)

Most Popular