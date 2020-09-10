Sabadell has held informal contacts, but no actual talks, on potential tie-ups, sources say

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC has held exploratory talks over the summer with BBVA BBVA.MC and Santander SAN.MC about a potential tie-up without entering so far into formal negotiations, four sources said, as the number of Spanish banks is expected to shrink amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All-in share talks between Caixabank CABK.MC and Bankia BKIA.MC announced last week create expectations of a new wave of consolidation among Spanish banks, whose numbers already shrank from 55 to 12 after the 2008 financial crisis.

Sabadell has been widely tipped to become one of the next lenders to be involved in a deal, with its shares up around 18% since the Caixa-Bankia deal was announced last week.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Sabadell had been holding informal talks with several lenders in recent months regarding a potential tie-up, with two sources saying there had been contacts with Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA BBVA.MC and two others mentioning Santander SAN.MC.

"Negotiations have not been initiated with anyone but contacts have been taking place, including with BBVA and Santander," a banking source said, without giving more details on what the contacts entailed, beyond saying they have been going on and off over the summer.

BBVA is seen by bankers as the most likely to be interested in a deal, given Santander bought Spain's Popular Bank in 2017 and is largely focused on growth in emerging markets.

Sabadell, BBVA and Santander declined to comment.

A financial consultant, aware of contacts between Sabadell and BBVA for some time, said BBVA could also take over a smaller lender at the same time.

A deal in 2015 to buy UK lender TSB from Lloyds Banking Group has ended up costing Sabadell millions after a botched 2018 transfer of a technology system caused a major IT meltdown.

Shares in Sabadell have lost close to 80% of their value since news first emerged of the IT woes at TSB. At current share prices, Sabadell has a market value of around 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

"The Caixabank-Bankia deal is putting Sabadell under enormous pressure and in Spain it's basically just Santander and BBVA who have the capacity to raise capital to do such a deal," a former senior executive of one the five biggest lenders said.

"It's a question of who is more willing of the two big Spanish giants to take the initiative," the former senior executive said.

Even before the pandemic struck, low interest rates eating into margins had stoked speculation Spanish banks would need to consolidate further.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander and Rachel Armstrong and Susan Fenton)

