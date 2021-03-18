BBVA

Sabadell formally appoints new CEO after green light from ECB

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spain's Sabadell on Thursday formally appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as the bank's new chief executive replacing Jaime Guardiola after receiving the green light from the European Central Bank (ECB).

MADRID, March 18 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday formally appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as the bank's new chief executive replacing Jaime Guardiola after receiving the green light from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The bank also unveiled a plan to structure its domestic division into three key units, for retail, business and corporates, in an attempt to improve its battered profitability, and said digitalisation would be a key element of its new strategy to be unveiled in May.

The changes take place after the collapse of talks in November with BBVA BBVA.MC to form Spain's second-largest domestic lender in terms of assets.

This failure has piled pressure on Sabadell, with investors worried about the bank's ability to handle on its own the expected pick-up in bad loans stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters