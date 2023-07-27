Sabadell doubles Q2 net profit, lifts guidance for 2023

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Higher margins helped Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC beat market expectations and double its net profit in the second quarter against the same period last year, leading the bank to lift its guidance for lending income and profitability for 2023.

The country's fourth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 359 million euros ($398 million) for April-June, compared with 179 million euros in the same period last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 287 million euros.

Net profit was helped by higher lending income both from its home market and from British unit TSB.

At TSB, profit on a standalone basis rose by 25% in the quarter to 50 million pounds ($65 million), supported by lending income. TSB's net interest income (NII) - earnings on loans minus deposit costs - grew 9.7% year-on-year in the quarter.

Shares in Sabadell were up 0.2%, after having risen around 13% in the last month.

Higher earnings helped Sabadell lift its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE), a measure of profitability, to 10.78% in the second quarter from 9.9% in the previous quarter.

This allowed the lender to raise its ROTE guidance for 2023 to around 10.5% from a previous target of above 9%.

It also improved its guidance for cost of risk, which measures the cost of managing potential losses for the bank, to less than 60 basis points (bps) for 2023 from above 65 bps previously.

Banks across Europe are benefiting from higher interest rates.

Sabadell's NII in the quarter rose 30% year-on-year to 1.17 billion euros. Analysts had expected NII of 1.15 billion euros.

For 2023, the bank raised its NII growth guidance to more than 20% from 2022, against a previous forecast for high-teens growth, on the back of higher and more aggressive interest rate hikes.

Domestic rival Unicaja UNI.MC increased its net profit by around 6% year-on-year in the second quarter, also supported by higher financial margins. Shares in Unicaja rose 3.1%.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

($1 = 0.7712 pounds)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; Edited by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter)

