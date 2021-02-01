Sabadell books 201 mlns Q4 loss on provisions, one-off costs

Spain's Banco Sabadell booked a wider than expected net loss of 201 million euros in the fourth quarter due to higher impairments related to the sale of non-performing loan portfolios, COVID-19 related provisions and restructuring costs, it said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a loss of 132 million euros.

($1 = 0.8240 euros)

