Sabadell bonds hit after BBVA merger talks called off

By Tom Revell

LONDON, November 27 (IFR) - Banco de Sabadell's bonds widened sharply in the secondary market after the bank's merger talks with larger domestic rival BBVA were called off on Friday.

BBVA and Sabadell said they were in talks on November 16, looking for a deal that would have created Spain's second-biggest domestic bank, as BBVA looked to put to use some of the US$11.6bn made from the sale of its US bank subsidiary to PNC. But on Friday, the banks announced in separate statements that the talks have ended without an agreement being reached.

The end of the talks is expected to put more pressure on Sabadell, which had been seen as the weaker link in the potential transaction. Sabadell said on Friday it would focus on developing a new plan with a priority on its domestic market, which it said would be announced in the first quarter. It said it will analyse "strategic alternatives for creating value with regard to the group's international assets", including its British lender TSB.

Sabadell's bonds rallied considerably when the merger talks were announced. The yield of 6.5% €750m perpetual non-call May 2022 Additional Tier 1s - the bank's only benchmark in the format - fell from 11.4% to 7% on November 16, and continued to tighten to a low of 4.9% earlier this week as the market compressed.

Much of that performance was erased after the talks were called off on Friday, with the deal widening from 6.8% at the open to a peak of 11.3%, before tightening to around 8.6% by mid-afternoon.

The news hit Sabadell's bonds across the capital stack.

The bank's most recent transaction, a €500m 1.125% March 2027 non-call 2026 green senior preferred, widened from 84bp at Friday's open to a high of 142bp, before tightening back in to around 102bp.

Sabadell shares fell 13% on Friday morning, while BBVA shares added 3%. BBVA bonds held firm in the secondary market.

