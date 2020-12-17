Sabadell appoints banking veteran Gonzalez-Bueno as new CEO

MADRID, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday appointed 60-year-old banking veteran Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as its new Chief Executive Officer, saying he will be in charge of accelerating the bank's digital transformation while aiming to improve profitability.

Gonzalez-Bueno will replace Jaime Guardiola, who will remain in his post until the bank obtains regulatory approval for the new appointment by the bank's board.

The reshuffle comes shortly after merger talks between Sabadell and BBVA BBVA.MC to create the country's second-largest domestic lender in terms of assets collapsed due to a disagreement on the price.

Gonzalez-Bueno, who has more than 23 years' experience in senior banking positions - including an almost three years' stint as CEO of ING Bank Spain and Portugal, had in March become non-executive director at Sabadell's British loss-making unit TSB.

Josep Oliu, 71, will remain Chairman of Sabadell but without executive responsibilities, maintaining an institutional role as was already planned by the bank, complying with the governance practices required by the European Central Bank, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Sabadell declined to comment on this.

The 63-year-old Guardiola, who has served as CEO of the bank alongside Oliu since September 2007, will remain part of the bank as Chairman of Banco Sabadell Mexico.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander)

