Sabadell acknowledges receiving interest in UK unit TSB, not willing to sell

Corrects to add missing word 'not'

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Senior executives of Spanish lender Sabadell SABE.MC acknowledged on Monday receiving expressions of interest in its British unit TSB but said they were not considering selling it.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Jason Neely)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

