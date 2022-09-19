Sabadell acknowledges receiving interest in UK unit TSB, not willing to sell

Senior executives of Spanish lender Sabadell acknowledged on Monday receiving expressions of interest in its British unit TSB but said they were not considering selling it.

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Senior executives of Spanish lender Sabadell SABE.MC acknowledged on Monday receiving expressions of interest in its British unit TSB but said they were not considering selling it.

