Saba Capital Management Now Owns 9.96% of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp - (SGII)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.43MM shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp - Class A (SGII). This represents 9.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.18MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.81% and an increase in total ownership of 1.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGII is 0.10%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.40% to 15,225K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,000K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 928K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing an increase of 38.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGII by 68.26% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 899K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGII by 34.24% over the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management holds 884K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGII by 37.45% over the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 874K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGII by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on companies undergoing transformational, transitional, or reorganizational business strategies.

