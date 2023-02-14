Saba Capital Management Now Owns 9.80% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I (SDAC)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.11MM shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Class A (SDAC). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 65.99% and an increase in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sustainable Development Acquisition I. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDAC is 0.12%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.21% to 28,547K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PEAK6 Investments holds 2,250K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,980K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDAC by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,522K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,250K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,120K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDAC by 23.49% over the last quarter.

