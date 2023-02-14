Saba Capital Management Now Owns 8.60% of Forum Merger IV (FMIV)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.98MM shares of Forum Merger IV Corporation Class A Common stock (FMIV). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 14, 2022 they reported 1.76MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 69.88% and an increase in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forum Merger IV. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMIV is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.03% to 32,131K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,782K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,591K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management holds 1,151K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 64.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 71.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,148K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 1,137K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 63.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 130.88% over the last quarter.

