Saba Capital Management Now Owns 8.30% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - (GVCI)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 17, 2022 they reported 1.27MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.92% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVCI is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 16,656K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Periscope Capital holds 1,032K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 52.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 99.67% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,020K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 955K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 44.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 73.49% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 685K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 25.83% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 675K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is a newly organized blank-check Cayman Islands exempted company formed by Green Visor Capital SPAC I Holdings LLC, for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

