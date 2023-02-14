Saba Capital Management Now Owns 8.20% of FAST Acquisition II (FZT)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.83MM shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 63.61% and an increase in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAST Acquisition II. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FZT is 0.17%, an increase of 82.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 20,495K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sculptor Capital holds 1,710K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FZT by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,025K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management holds 820K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 62.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FZT by 61.99% over the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 805K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 61.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FZT by 117.00% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 750K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

