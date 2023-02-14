Saba Capital Management Now Owns 7.70% of EG Acquisition (EGGF)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.72MM shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (EGGF). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 2, 2022 they reported 1.57MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in EG Acquisition. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGGF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 19,114K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,220K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 1,511K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,104K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Third Point holds 1,102K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 1,102K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGGF by 7.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.