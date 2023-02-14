Saba Capital Management Now Owns 7.50% of Concord Acquisition Corp III - (CNDB)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.60MM shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III - Class A (CNDB). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 27, 2022 they reported 2.10MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.57% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concord Acquisition Corp III -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNDB is 0.22%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.85% to 33,537K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

683 Capital Management holds 2,475K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 1,907K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDB by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,241K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,215K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 1,197K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

