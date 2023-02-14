Saba Capital Management Now Owns 7.40% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp - (PGSS)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp - Class A (PGSS). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 26, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGSS is 0.11%, an increase of 33.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.47% to 20,893K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,925K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,919K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,800K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HGC Investment Management holds 1,075K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGSS by 89.75% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,060K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGSS by 33.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.