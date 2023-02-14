Saba Capital Management Now Owns 7.30% of TLGY Acquisition Corp - (TLGY)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.10MM shares of TLGY Acquisition Corp - Class A (TLGY). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.99MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in TLGY Acquisition Corp -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLGY is 0.25%, an increase of 53.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.56% to 1,957K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 1,380K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 175K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 100K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seven Grand Managers holds 72K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 65K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

