Saba Capital Management Now Owns 7.30% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings IV (DNAD)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.87MM shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Class A (DNAD). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 20, 2022 they reported 1.64MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings IV. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNAD is 0.17%, an increase of 39.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 24,780K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sculptor Capital holds 2,136K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNAD by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,750K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 1,250K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,021K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNAD by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 860K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNAD by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp IV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology

