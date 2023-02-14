Saba Capital Management Now Owns 7.10% of Colombier Acquisition (CLBR)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 13, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colombier Acquisition. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBR is 0.17%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 15,065K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,691K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 970K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 850K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 845K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBR by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 733K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Colombier Acquisition Background Information

Colombier Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

