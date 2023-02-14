Saba Capital Management Now Owns 7.00% of GoGreen Investments Corp - (GOGN)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.03MM shares of GoGreen Investments Corp - Class A (GOGN). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.01MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoGreen Investments Corp -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOGN is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 24,646K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,963K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGN by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,960K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,235K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,070K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing an increase of 35.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGN by 82.04% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 1,058K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGN by 9.38% over the last quarter.

