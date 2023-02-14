Saba Capital Management Now Owns 6.60% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp - (PBAX)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.21MM shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp - Class A (PBAX). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 6, 2022 they reported 0.96MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.63% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBAX is 0.13%, an increase of 39.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.77% to 14,882K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 849K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 1.73% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 748K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 729K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 64.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 40.15% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 650K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 447.21% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 600K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

