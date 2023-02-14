Saba Capital Management Now Owns 6.30% of Ault Disruptive Technologies (ADRT)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Ault Disruptive Technologies Corp (ADRT). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.21% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ault Disruptive Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADRT is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 9,461K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Periscope Capital holds 685K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRT by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 543K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRT by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 529K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw & holds 500K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

