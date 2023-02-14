Saba Capital Management Now Owns 6.10% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (DALS)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. Class A (DALS). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.32% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DALS is 0.21%, an increase of 51.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 17,634K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,600K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,500K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 1,497K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 936K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DALS by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 897K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.