Saba Capital Management Now Owns 5.90% of Galata Acquisition (GLTA)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.85MM shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. (GLTA). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 8, 2021 they reported 0.81MM shares and 5.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galata Acquisition. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLTA is 0.13%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 11,138K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DLD Asset Management holds 1,238K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 1,237K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 700K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 620K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 528K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLTA by 99.82% over the last quarter.

