Saba Capital Management Now Owns 5.60% of ENER (ENER)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of (ENER). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 13, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in ENER. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENER is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.43% to 20,185K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Highbridge Capital Management holds 1,776K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,698K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 1,332K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 99.79% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 1,014K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 930K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 17.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

