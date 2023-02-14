Saba Capital Management Now Owns 5.20% of Tailwind International Acquisition (TWNI)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.80MM shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (TWNI). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tailwind International Acquisition. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 13.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNI is 0.14%, an increase of 23.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 31,906K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital holds 3,333K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares, representing an increase of 25.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNI by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,794K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNI by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,537K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNI by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,452K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 1,351K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.