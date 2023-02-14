Stocks
FLME

Saba Capital Management Now Owns 4.00% of Flame Acquisition (FLME)

February 14, 2023 — 07:38 am EST

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.15MM shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flame Acquisition. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLME is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.96% to 22,640K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLME / Flame Acquisition Corp. Ownership

Sculptor Capital holds 1,571K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLME by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,365K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 73.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLME by 332.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,259K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 1,242K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,010K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLME by 11.15% over the last quarter.

