Saba Capital Management Now Owns 2.60% of Colonnade Acquisition II (CLAA)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (CLAA). This represents 2.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.89MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colonnade Acquisition II. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLAA is 0.11%, an increase of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.68% to 29,210K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,550K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAA by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 2,078K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing an increase of 73.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLAA by 186.18% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,431K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAA by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,250K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAA by 4.96% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 1,242K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAA by 2.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

