Saba Capital Management Now Owns 0.50% of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp - (ACAQ)

Fintel reports that Saba Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.12MM shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp - Class A (ACAQ). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 6, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 91.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAQ is 0.14%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.67% to 19,664K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vivaldi Asset Management holds 1,092K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,058K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAQ by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 1,000K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 842K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAQ by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which the company refers to as its initial business combination. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. hasnot selected any specific business combination target and it has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us..

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

