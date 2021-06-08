Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.007 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.67, the dividend yield is .15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRW was $4.67, representing a -2.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.77 and a 16.75% increase over the 52 week low of $4.

