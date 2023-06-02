Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.03 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.05%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 19.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.19 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.88%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRW is 0.48%, an increase of 49.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 19,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 3,887K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,859K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 2,429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 19.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 2,191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 101,223.11% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 1,275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. The Fund’s investment objective is to invest in High Yield credit on a non-diversified basis; the Fund will also opportunistically target other investments, such as, registered closed-end funds and special purpose acquisition companies. Fund will also use derivatives where it believes it can achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.

