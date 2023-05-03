Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.02%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 19.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.18 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRW is 0.35%, a decrease of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 19,994K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 4,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 3,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 2,245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 1,946K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 35.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 43.32% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 1,275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. The Fund’s investment objective is to invest in High Yield credit on a non-diversified basis; the Fund will also opportunistically target other investments, such as, registered closed-end funds and special purpose acquisition companies. Fund will also use derivatives where it believes it can achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.