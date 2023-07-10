Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund said on June 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($1.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 11, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.09%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 19.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.21 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.97%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRW is 0.48%, an increase of 55.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 19,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 3,887K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,859K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 2,429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 19.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 2,191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRW by 101,090.90% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 1,275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. The Fund’s investment objective is to invest in High Yield credit on a non-diversified basis; the Fund will also opportunistically target other investments, such as, registered closed-end funds and special purpose acquisition companies. Fund will also use derivatives where it believes it can achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.

