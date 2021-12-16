SAB Says In Vitro Data Showed SAB-185 Retains Neutralization Impact To Fight Omicron Variant

(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS), said on Thursday that its therapeutic candidate -SAB-185 for the treatment of Covid-19 infections, retained neutralization impact against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant in an in vitro pseudovirus model.

The data on SAB's SAB-185 was generated by the experts at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

The additional analyses on SAB-185 are being completed, and the full data is expected to be sent to bioRxiv, the online life sciences archive for Covid-19 SARS-CoV-2 preprints.

SAB-185 is currently being assessed in a Phase 3 trial that has been enrolling patients since October.

The antibodies within SAB-185 are directed against multiple epitopes within the full-length spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan strain.

SAB-185 neutralizes the Munich, South African, Delta, Lambda, and other circulating variant strains in nonclinical studies, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.