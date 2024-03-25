SAB Collaborates With Naval Medical Research To Develop Potential Influenza Treatment; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS), Monday announced its partnership with Naval Medical Research Centre to develop a therapy, named SAB-176, which can be used as a pre- and post-exposure prophylactic treatment for influenza type A and type B.

Influenza is a highly contagious infection of respiratory passages caused by a virus.

Under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, both the parties will conduct a pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability study of the therapy.

The company has utilized its proprietary DiversitAb platform to manufacture SAB-176, fully human polyclonal antibodies targeting influenza from Transchromosomic Bovine.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations to SAB-176 based on the positive outcome from the clinical proof-of-concept Phase 2 study in an influenza challenge model with intravenous formulation.

Currently, SAB's stock is sliding 4.81 percent, to $4.645 on the Nasdaq.

