SAB Biotherapeutics Says NIH Discontinues Phase 3 ACTIV-2 Trial Of SAB-185 To Fight Covid-19

(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) said on Wednesday that the country's primary health agency- National Institutes of Health's ACTIV-2 Program is stopping enrollment for its Phase 3 Covid-19 trial, following low hospitalization and death rates in the trial. The Phase 3 ACTIV-2 trial was assessing SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate for the treatment of Covid-19, in patients with mild-moderate infections at higher risk for progression to hospitalization.

Eddie Sullivan, CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics, said: "…The good news is that infections and hospitalizations are now falling sharply in the US. But this decrease also has had the effect of making the current ACTIV-2 Phase 3 study design statistically unworkable, and the NIH has therefore decided to stop patient enrollment."

However, the research team is observing the evolving pandemic to outline plans for the additional development of SAB-185, aiming on Covid-19 patients who could potentially get advantage from SAB-185.

